Sterling K. Brown's Favorite Part of 'This Is Us' Character: "He's...
"A successful black man, married with two children, who's happy and succeeding in life, but still has to deal with the fact that life is not the same," says Brown on his 'This Is Us' character. For This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, his favorite part about his character, Randall, is that "he's black on purpose," he tells The Hollywood Reporter during the Drama Actor Roundtable.
