Stephen Furst, 'Animal House' and 'St. Elsewhere' Actor, Dies at 63
Stephen Furst, perhaps best known as Flounder in Animal House, died Friday from complications with diabetes, the actor's rep told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 63. His two sons Nathan and Griffith Furst announced the news on the actor's Facebook page, paying tribute to their "brilliant and prolific actor and filmmaker" father.
