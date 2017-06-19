'Star Wars': Han Solo Film Loses Directors
"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project," said a statement from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways.
