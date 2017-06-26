'Star Wars' Firing Reveals a Disturbance in the Franchise

New details emerge from the set of the troubled Han Solo movie as insiders debate whether problems trace to directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller or if the Disney and Lucasfilm series can accommodate divergent styles. Matters had already reached a boiling point in mid-June when Phil Lord and Chris Miller, co-directors of the still untitled young Han Solo movie, were in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon but didn't start shooting until 1 p.m. That day the two used only three different setups--that is, three variations on camera placement--as opposed to the 12 to 15 that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had expected, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.