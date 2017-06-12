Sofia Coppola's Cannes Entry 'The Beguiled' to Close Moscow Film Festival
The film, starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, made Coppola the second woman to win Cannes' best director award. Sofia Coppola's Cannes competition entry The Beguiled will screen as the closing night film at the Moscow Film Festival on June 29. Set at a girls' school in Virginia during the U.S. Civil War and starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell and Elle Fanning, the film won Coppola the best director's award at the Cannes film festival last month, making her only the second woman to win that honor.
