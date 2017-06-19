Shanghai: Chinese Theater Giant Dadi Takes Stake in Tom Cruise's ...
The Universal film stars Cruise as real-life American pilot and hustler Barry Seal, who ran drugs for Pablo Escobar and was recruited by the CIA for one of the biggest covert operations in history. Chinese exhibition giant Dadi Media Group has taken a stake in American Made , the upcoming crime thriller from Universal Pictures.
