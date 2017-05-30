Scooter Braun Thanks Ariana Grande, Sends Message of Hope in Speech At 'One Love Manchester' Concert
The "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, organized by Ariana Grande and her team, features performances by Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, The Black Eyed Peas and several other A-list stars.
