Scooter Braun Thanks Ariana Grande, Sends Message of Hope in Speech At 'One Love Manchester' Concert

The "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, organized by Ariana Grande and her team, features performances by Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, The Black Eyed Peas and several other A-list stars. The "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, organized by Ariana Grande and her team and featuring performances from Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and several other A-list stars, kicked off today and is being broadcast in dozens of countries around the world.

