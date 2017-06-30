SAG-AFTRA Deal Elusive as Midnight Expiration, Strike Threat Loom

The studios put a new proposal on the table Thursday, but it may not sufficiently resolve union concerns and both sides are angry. With less than 10 hours to go before SAG-AFTRA's master TV/theatrical contract expires, wildly divergent perceptions and mutual anger and distrust characterize the negotiations, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from sources familiar with both sides of the table who spoke on condition of anonymity.

