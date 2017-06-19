Ron Howard Says Han Solo Film Was 'a Little Opportunity That Came My Way'
The director also jokes at the Cannes Lions that he hopes the Donald Trump presidency will one day get dramatized as a musical comedy on Broadway called 'Trumped.' A day after being named the new director of Disney and Lucasfilm's untitled Han Solo movie, Ron Howard took to the stage at Cannes Lions on Friday and briefly discussed the opportunity to contribute to the Star Wars universe.
