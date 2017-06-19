Q&A with Jay Shanker: Crowe & Dunlevy announces chair of Entertainment Practice Group

Q: You recently joined Crowe & Dunlevy to become founding chair of the firm's Entertainment Practice Group. What's the focus of that practice? A: Entertainment law comprises all aspects of entertainment and new media law including the acquisition, development, production, financing, licensing and distribution of creative and intellectual property content for television and motion picture productions, recorded music projects, theater and live stage performances and events, traditional and electronic publishing, interactive media projects, infomercials, product endorsements and fine arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.