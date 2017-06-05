Produced By: 'Get Out's' Jordan Peele Confesses, "I've Always Identified as an Outsider"

"I've always identified as an outsider, as someone who doesn't have a clear identity or home," Jordan Peele, the writer-director of the breakout hit Get Out , admitted Sunday morning as he spoke at the Produced By conference, presented by the Producers Guild of America on the 20th Century Fox lot, where he took part in a conversation with Norman Lear. The son of a white mother and a black father, Peele explained that he always identified as African-American, and as he approached Get Out he felt a responsibility to create "a movie that served the black audience, which has never had this type of representation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.