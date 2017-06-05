Produced By: 'Get Out's' Jordan Peele...

Produced By: 'Get Out's' Jordan Peele Confesses, "I've Always Identified as an Outsider"

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

"I've always identified as an outsider, as someone who doesn't have a clear identity or home," Jordan Peele, the writer-director of the breakout hit Get Out , admitted Sunday morning as he spoke at the Produced By conference, presented by the Producers Guild of America on the 20th Century Fox lot, where he took part in a conversation with Norman Lear. The son of a white mother and a black father, Peele explained that he always identified as African-American, and as he approached Get Out he felt a responsibility to create "a movie that served the black audience, which has never had this type of representation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC