Netflix's Ted Sarandos Talks 'Sense8' Cancellation, Cannes Film Debate: "I'm Not Anti-Theater"
The streaming service's chief content officer said his challenge is to make movies so great that theaters have to book them while speaking at the Produced By conference Saturday. "I am not anti-theater," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos clarified Saturday at the Producers Guild of America's Produced By conference, held on the 20th Century Fox lot, where he took part in a conversation with comedian Jerry Seinfeld.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC