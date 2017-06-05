Netflix's Ted Sarandos Talks 'Sense8' Cancellation, Cannes Film Debate: "I'm Not Anti-Theater"

The streaming service's chief content officer said his challenge is to make movies so great that theaters have to book them while speaking at the Produced By conference Saturday. "I am not anti-theater," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos clarified Saturday at the Producers Guild of America's Produced By conference, held on the 20th Century Fox lot, where he took part in a conversation with comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.