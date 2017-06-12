Netflix, Australian Broadcasting Corp. Partner on Comedy Series 'The Letdown'
Netflix and the Australian Broadcasting Corp have announced production of a new comedy series, The Letdown, marking the third project on which the streamer and the public broadcaster have partnered and their first comedy. The six-part comedy from writers Sarah Scheller and Alison Bell, who also stars, follows Audrey as she navigates the steep learning curve of motherhood, dealing with sleeplessness, shifting relationship dynamics, her issues with her own mother and her husband's career ambitions.
