Netflix, Australian Broadcasting Corp...

Netflix, Australian Broadcasting Corp. Partner on Comedy Series 'The Letdown'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Netflix and the Australian Broadcasting Corp have announced production of a new comedy series, The Letdown, marking the third project on which the streamer and the public broadcaster have partnered and their first comedy. The six-part comedy from writers Sarah Scheller and Alison Bell, who also stars, follows Audrey as she navigates the steep learning curve of motherhood, dealing with sleeplessness, shifting relationship dynamics, her issues with her own mother and her husband's career ambitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 13
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC