Neil Jordan Disowns Sky Drama 'Rivier...

Neil Jordan Disowns Sky Drama 'Riviera': "I Can't Claim It's Mine"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Although he's listed as creator and co-writer of the glitzy Julia Stiles-starring crime series, the Oscar winner says he "took a back seat" after his episodes were heavily reworked. A glitzy, champagne-soaked crime drama set amid the filthy rich on the sun-drenched south coast of France, Riviera an expensive 10-parter that launched on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. earlier this month doesn't sound like your average Neil Jordan project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) 7 hr Diagnostica 44
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 13
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC