Neil Jordan Disowns Sky Drama 'Riviera': "I Can't Claim It's Mine"
Although he's listed as creator and co-writer of the glitzy Julia Stiles-starring crime series, the Oscar winner says he "took a back seat" after his episodes were heavily reworked. A glitzy, champagne-soaked crime drama set amid the filthy rich on the sun-drenched south coast of France, Riviera an expensive 10-parter that launched on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. earlier this month doesn't sound like your average Neil Jordan project.
