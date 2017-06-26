NBA Awards: Will Ferrell and Drake Become Handshake Coaches
Ferrell joined the evening's host to demonstrate handshakes for NBA stars to practice, from "The Jenga" to "The Prom." Before the first annual NBA Awards got officially underway, Drake and Will Ferrell decided to help out a select team on one special skill: handshakes.
