'Murder on the Orient Express' Trailer: Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley Are Stranded Suspects
Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in the Fox film, also featuring Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench and Michelle Pfeiffer. Adapting Agatha Christie's best-selling 1934 novel, Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in the Fox film as Hercule Poirot, the Belgian detective who investigates a murder aboard a lavish sleeper train through Europe while being surrounded by duplicitous passengers.
