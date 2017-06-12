Minnie Driver: "I Have Real Problem About Women Being Called...
"They're called anti-heroes. They're funny and they're strong and diverse and interesting," Minnie Driver told The Hollywood Reporter during the Comedy Actress Roundtable, how "unlikable" male characters are portrayed differently than "unlikable" female characters, noting her Speechless character.
