Michael Nyqvist, 'Dragon Tattoo' Star, Dies at 56
Michael Nyqvist, who starred as Mikael Blomkvist in the original Swedish The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo movie thrillers with Noomi Rapace, died Tuesday after battling lung cancer, his family said. He was 56. "Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him.
