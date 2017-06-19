Leslie Moonves, CBS and Viacom to Be ...

Leslie Moonves, CBS and Viacom to Be Subpoenaed in Sumner Redstone Legal Fight

Redstone's business activity with CBS and Viacom is fair game, and Moonves' knowledge of the mogul's romantic relationships is on the table - for now. CBS chairman Leslie Moonves will be dragged into the legal drama surrounding Sumner Redstone after all, as a California judge switched gears after tentatively granting a motion to quash a subpoena served to him.

