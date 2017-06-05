Late-Night Hosts React to Comey Testimony: "Like Listening to a Clean Version of a Hip Hop Song"
Former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday morning to detail several meetings with President Donald Trump that led him to create memos and thoroughly document each confrontation before his firing by the president on May 9. Naturally, late-night hosts were quick to poke fun at the hearing, many live-tweeting during the event itself. When hosts hit the air on Thursday evening, they wasted no time in having a laugh at the former FBI director's comments, including his now-viral "Lordy" quip.
