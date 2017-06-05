Late-Night Hosts React to Comey Testi...

Late-Night Hosts React to Comey Testimony: "Like Listening to a Clean Version of a Hip Hop Song"

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday morning to detail several meetings with President Donald Trump that led him to create memos and thoroughly document each confrontation before his firing by the president on May 9. Naturally, late-night hosts were quick to poke fun at the hearing, many live-tweeting during the event itself. When hosts hit the air on Thursday evening, they wasted no time in having a laugh at the former FBI director's comments, including his now-viral "Lordy" quip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,239 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC