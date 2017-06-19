Late-Night Hosts Criticize "Trumpcare" Senate Bill
"They're calling the plan 'Bettercare,' as in, 'Just imagine how much better this plan would be if the people who wrote it cared,'" said Jimmy Kimmel. On Thursday Republican senators released their version of "Trumpcare," a health care bill they drafted to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
