Late-Night Hosts Commend Congress, Trump for Bipartisan Response to Alexandria Shooting
"It was great to see people from both sides seeing this and uniting under the banner of human and American before anything else," Trevor Noah told Stephen Colbert on the latter's 'Late Show.' Late-night hosts Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers all praised Congress for the bipartisan response to the shooting at a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC