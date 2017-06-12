Lachlan Murdoch Pulls Backing for Aus...

Lachlan Murdoch Pulls Backing for Australia's Network Ten

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Ten's shares were put into a trading halt as Murdoch said he wouldn't guarantee further loans to the broadcaster. Lachlan Murdoch will withdraw his financial support for third-ranked Australian commercial TV broadcaster Network Ten after December this year, parent company Ten Network Holdings said Tuesday as it requested a trading halt of its shares with the Australian Securities Exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC