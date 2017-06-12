Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon Talk Family and Politics at 'Big Sick' L.A. Premiere
The Big Sick 's Los Angeles premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood Monday evening was filled with laughs and memories for the tight-knit cast. Based on the true story of Kumail Nanjiani, who co-wrote the movie with his wife, Emily V. Gordon , The Big Sick follows the couple's families through physical and cultural turmoil as Gordon becomes severely ill and Nanjiani's family begins to resent him for choosing a secular lifestyle over that of traditional Islam.
