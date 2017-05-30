Kathy Griffin Says She's Gotten Death Threats, Contacted by Secret Service Over Trump Stunt
The comedienne says she's been bullied by the Trump family following her shocking bloody photo stunt - which was inspired by his comments regarding Megyn Kelly during his campaign. Kathy Griffin's bloody photo of President Donald Trump was an ill-received parody and, despite standing by her apology, she's enlisted civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom to fight backlash amid an investigation by the Secret Service.
