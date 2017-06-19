KASE-Qtr Productions Welcomes Entertainment Industry Icon Wayne Linsey to it's Artist Roster
June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- KASE-Qtr Productions, one of the premier management firms in the world, is excited to announce the addition of the iconic Producer, Writer, Music Director and Performer Wayne "Ziggy" Linsey to its artist roster. Tony Smith and Kase-Qtr Productions will lead the management team for this musical genius.
