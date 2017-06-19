Judge in Murder Case Sues 'Gosnell' Filmmakers Over Depiction
Judge Jeffrey Minehart says filmmakers Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer have portrayed him "as a villain in their story of the righteous versus the wicked." Days before filmmakers were set to announce distribution plans for their movie about convicted abortion Dr. Kermit Gosnell, the judge who presided over his case four years ago has sued to block its release unless changes are made.
