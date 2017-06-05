Jon Hamm Joins Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner in New Line Comedy 'Tag'

Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Annabelle Wallis, and Rashida Jones are already on the call sheet for the comedy, which is due to begin shooting in Atlanta later in June. Tag is based on a true story featured in the Wall Street Journal about a group of friends who have been playing a no-holds-barred version of the children's game Tag for the last 30 years.

