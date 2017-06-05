Jon Hamm Joins Ed Helms, Jeremy Renne...

Jon Hamm Joins Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner in New Line Comedy 'Tag'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Annabelle Wallis, and Rashida Jones are already on the call sheet for the comedy, which is due to begin shooting in Atlanta later in June. Tag is based on a true story featured in the Wall Street Journal about a group of friends who have been playing a no-holds-barred version of the children's game Tag for the last 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC