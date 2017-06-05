John Oliver Criticizes American Media for London Attack Coverage

"To say [the U.K. is] 'under siege' and that its people are 'reeling' is to imply that it's somehow weak enough to be brought to its knees by three monumental assholes." John Oliver opened his Sunday night HBO show by speaking about the London terrorist attacks that occurred the night before, sending out his thoughts to everyone affected and wanting to set the record straight on how British people feel in the wake of the attacks.

