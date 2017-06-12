John Oliver Calls Trump a "Walking Lo...

John Oliver Calls Trump a "Walking Logical Paradox" Over Comey Testimony Response

Comey is "describing his meeting with the president like someone who thought he was about to be murdered," said Oliver. Oliver continues to refer to the investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia as "stupid Watergate," this time defining it as "something with all the potential national shame of Watergate, brought to you by people too stupid to grasp the concept of shame."

