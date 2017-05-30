John Lithgow: "When There's a Total Wack Job, I'm Right at the Top of ...
Lithgow described his diversity of roles from his comedy dad role on '3rd Rock from the Sun,' to his serial killer part on 'Dexter,' to playing Winston Churchill in 'The Crown.' "I'm a character man, and I've done a lot of extremely excessive acting in my day," John Lithgow told The Hollywood Reporter during the Drama Actor Roundtable.
