John G. Avildsen, Oscar-Winning Director of 'Rocky,' Dies at 81
He also guided Jack Lemmon to an Academy Award in 'Save the Tiger' and helmed the first three 'Karate Kid' films. John G. Avildsen, who won an Academy Award for directing Rocky and helmed the first three original Karate Kid movies, has died.
