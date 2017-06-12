'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Asks Kids to Reveal the Worst Thing They've Ever Done to Their Dads
Jimmy Kimmel celebrated Father's Day by asking sons and daughters to reveal the worst thing they've ever done - to their dads. The results were amusing, especially in watching the parents react.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC