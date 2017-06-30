Jay Z Breaks Down All the Songs on New Album '4:44'

While the internet freaked out over the release of Jay-Z's 13th studio album, 4:44 , the legendary MC went on iHeartRadio Thursday night to break down the stories behind the 10 deeply personal tracks on the Sprint/Tidal exclusive release. As the album spun on 160 iHeart stations in an exclusive that runs through July 1, Jigga went deep on the songs, which were all produced by No I.D. "4:44" "'4:44' is a song that I wrote, and it's the crux of the album, just right in the middle of the album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.