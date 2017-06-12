J.P. Morgan Chase Pulls NBC News Ads Over Megyn Kelly's Interview With Alex Jones
Kelly has defended her decision to feature the 'Infowars' host on her NBC newsmagazine amid criticism from the families of Sandy Hook victims. J.P. Morgan Chase has pulled its advertisements from NBC News in light of Megyn Kelly's upcoming interview with Infowars host Alex Jones, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
