ITV Buys Swedish Entertainment TV Group Elk Production
In addition to successful local productions like hit quiz show 'Odd One Out,' Elk produces Swedish versions of shows such as 'Top Chef' and 'Ninja Warriors.' Continuing its global acquisitions spree, Britain's ITV Studios on Wednesday bought a majority stake in Elk Production, a Swedish shingle that specializes in entertainment and show formats.
