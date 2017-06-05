In Defense of Kathy Griffin: Trump Stunt a Moment of Truth for Free Speech
"The whole point of free speech is to protect words and people who infuriate, disappoint or even disturb us," write the conservative pundits. The Left and Right agree on very little these days, but one thing they all agree on is that Kathy Griffin's photo stunt last week holding up Donald Trump's severed head as if she were an ISIS terrorist was tasteless, stupid, cruel , and worst of all for a comedian, not funny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC