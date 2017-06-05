Hollywood's Next Big Thing: 'Mummy' Star Sofia Boutella Once Danced With Madonna and Rihanna

The Algerian-born star, who appears opposite Tom Cruise in Universal's high-stakes monster tentpole, danced professionally for years before scoring her breakout role in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service.' Sofia Boutella may not have been hidden for 2,000 years like the character she's playing in Universal's The Mummy , but the former professional dancer has re-incarnated herself as a leading actress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.