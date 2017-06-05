Hollywood Flashback: Universal's 'Mummy' First Rose From the Dead in 1932

Boris Karloff's wife Dorothy helped him take a tea break while he was in costume for the 'Mummy.' Director Karl Freund's original hit "really was a profound inspiration," says producer Sean Daniel, whose reboot starring Tom Cruise hits theaters June 9. In 1932, THR was certain Carl Laemmle Jr.'s Universal Pictures was going to have a hit with The Mummy .

