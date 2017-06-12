HBO Asia Names Jessica Kam Senior VP of Original Productions

Film producer Jessica Kam has been appointed the new senior vp of original productions at the network, where she will be responsible for all aspects of the films and TV shows that are developed and produced in-house. Kam comes to HBO after an extended stint in the Chinese film world, where her credits include festival favorites, such as 2010's The Piano in a Factory and last year's Italian-Chinese co-production Coffee , along with more commercial projects such as Jeffrey Lau's Lock Me Up, Tie Him Down and Just Another Pandora's Box .

