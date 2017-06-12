HBO Asia Names Jessica Kam Senior VP of Original Productions
Film producer Jessica Kam has been appointed the new senior vp of original productions at the network, where she will be responsible for all aspects of the films and TV shows that are developed and produced in-house. Kam comes to HBO after an extended stint in the Chinese film world, where her credits include festival favorites, such as 2010's The Piano in a Factory and last year's Italian-Chinese co-production Coffee , along with more commercial projects such as Jeffrey Lau's Lock Me Up, Tie Him Down and Just Another Pandora's Box .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC