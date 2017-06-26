Gabourey Sidibe Talks Image Consciousness in Entertainment

The 'Precious' star, speaking with THR senior film writer Tatiana Siegel at the Nantucket Film Festival following a screening of her short-film directorial debut, also opened up about being targeted on Twitter. At the 2009 New York Film Festival, Joan Cusack advised Gabourey Sidibe, who had just told Cusack she was an actress, to quit the business because, as Cusack said, it's too "image conscious."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.