Gabourey Sidibe Talks Image Consciousness in Entertainment
The 'Precious' star, speaking with THR senior film writer Tatiana Siegel at the Nantucket Film Festival following a screening of her short-film directorial debut, also opened up about being targeted on Twitter. At the 2009 New York Film Festival, Joan Cusack advised Gabourey Sidibe, who had just told Cusack she was an actress, to quit the business because, as Cusack said, it's too "image conscious."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC