Fyre Festival Founder Arrested, Charged With Fraud
The promoter behind a failed music festival in the Bahamas has been arrested in New York on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Billy McFarland was arrested Friday and is charged with scheming to defraud investors in his company, Fyre Media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
