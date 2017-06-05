FX Pushes Cryptic 'Americans' Emmy Pitch With "The Russians Are Here" Ads
Advertisements in newspapers and the Sunday political shows attempt to drive curious readers and viewers to an elaborate FYC pitch. Readers of Sunday's The New York Times and viewers of morning shows such as Face the Nation were greeted by a rather startling image this morning, The Washington Monument cloaked in a Russian flag.
