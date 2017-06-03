FX Artist Patrick Magee's Incredible Creature Sculptures And Masks
There are so many special effects artists working in the entertainment industry today that it's hard to make a name for yourself unless your creations really stand out, and if you have your own style then all the better. Which is why fx artist Patrick Magee is so sought after in Hollywood- he has his own style, his creations range from hyper realistic to gruesome and cartoony, and the scary stuff he sculpts stands up to scrutiny.
