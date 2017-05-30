Fox Partners With China's Tencent to Co-Produce 10 Online Movies
The pact is part of a program to support emerging Chinese film talents and tap the country's growing online youth demographic. The international production arm of 20th Century Fox has partnered with Chinese internet giant Tencent to co-produce 10 Chinese-language, feature-length movies for online distribution in the country.
