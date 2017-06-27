Fired Han Solo Director Tweets Cryptic 'New Hope' Message
Returning to Twitter for the first time since he and his co-director were fired from the Han Solo Star Wars stand-alone film, Chris Miller tweeted a message that appears to be from A New Hope - and, if so, it says a lot. On Tuesday, Miller first tweeted about the upcoming Edgar Wright film Baby Driver and that he was looking forward to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC