Fathia Balogun, Bimbo Oshin, other artists organise night of tributes for late Moji Olaiya

Nollywood artists such as Fathia Balogun,Bimbo Oshin, Queen Salawa Abeni and several others on Tuesday poured encomiums on the late Moji Olaiya during a night of tributes organized by the artists as part of her funeral programmes at the Blue Roof of the LTV8 in Ikeja, Lagos. Moji Olaiya died in a Canadian hospital of cardiac arrest on May 7, 2017 three months after she was successfully delivered of a baby.

