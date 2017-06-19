'Fargo' Creator Noah Hawley on a Freelance Career: "It's Feast or...
"I moved too fast for people to pigeonhole me on my way into the business," 'Fargo' and 'Legion' Hawley told THR. "Certainly as a showrunner in broadcast, you put everything you have into a show and they cancel it after two episodes, and then you have nothing," Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter during the Drama Showrunner Roundtable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC