'Fargo' Creator Noah Hawley on a Freelance Career: "It's Feast or...

"I moved too fast for people to pigeonhole me on my way into the business," 'Fargo' and 'Legion' Hawley told THR. "Certainly as a showrunner in broadcast, you put everything you have into a show and they cancel it after two episodes, and then you have nothing," Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter during the Drama Showrunner Roundtable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.