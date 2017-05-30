Entertainment One Taps Former ITV Studios Executive for Acquisitions Job
Noel Hedges will drum up third-party acquisitions for the distributor of such shows as 'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear the Walking Dead.' Former ITV Studios and Shine International executive Noel Hedges is set to join Entertainment One as executive vp of acquisitions.
