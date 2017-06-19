Entertainment Industry Sends U.S. Trade Office a NAFTA Negotiation Wish List
Lifting foreign equity caps and overhauling safe harbor protections for internet companies is on the agenda for the MPAA and others. Donald Trump hopes to put up a wall between the United States and Mexico, but film studios and broadcast companies are eyeing opportunities south of the border.
